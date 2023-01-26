Report: NFL Competition Committee To Review Key Tackle From 49ers-Cowboys Game

Two key players during the NFL's divisional round went down with injuries stemming from the same type of tackle.

Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs suffered leg injuries from "hip-drop tackles."

The injuries were severe enough, Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports, for the league to reevaluate the legality of this tackle.

"The tackles that injured Patrick Mahomes and Tony Pollard were legal under the current rules," Maske tweeted. "But the league and the competition committee will discuss the 'mechanics of the tackle in Pollard's case' in their offseason deliberations, source says."

So, while impending rule changes won't impact the remaining postseason, it will be interesting to monitor rule change developments over the offseason.

Maske's article for the Post notes that the NFL may follow a prominent rugby league in its potential decision to ban hip-drop tackles.

Australia's National Rugby League, Maske noted, banned this form of tackle following an uptick in injuries. Injuries to prized players of the NFL such as Mahomes and Pollard would certainly be cause for the league to reevaluate its stance. Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain but has maintained that he will take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Pollard endured a more severe sprain that required surgery.

Football fans haven't reached a consensus on this prospective rule amendment. Some users praised defenders in these instances for making effective tackles within the current confines of the rulebook.

"Not a dirty play," one tweeted. "A perfect hip drop tackle. Nowhere near equivalent to a horse tackle. He wrapped his arms around him and brought him down by the hips in the open field. Didn't use the equipment to bring him down from behind like a horse collar does."

The hip-drop tackle that injured Pollard didn't pass the smell test of others, however, as some fans seem to feel the play was dirty.

Time will tell if the NFL amends its rules over the offseason.