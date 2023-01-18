Report: Raiders To Explore Multiple Quarterback Options, Including Tom Brady

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr made his departure from the Las Vegas Raiders official when he penned a goodbye letter to fans on Thursday.

Now the question begs, who will replace him?

The Raiders reportedly have immense interest in reuniting Tom Brady with head coach Josh McDaniels in Vegas after the two found Super Bowl success together in New England.

Brady completed 66.8% of his passes (ranked ninth) for 4,684 yards (ranked third), 25 touchdowns (ranked T-eighth) and nine interceptions (ranked T-15th) this season. The Buccaneers went 8-9 in the regular season and lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs.

Despite their plan to make a play at the league's crown jewel, the Raiders reportedly are "still working through their options at quarterback," Josina Anderson reports.

Lamar Jackson could also be an avenue worth exploring for the Raiders, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Jimmy Garoppolo spent three and a half seasons under McDaniels in New England and could also be a team target. Garoppolo played well this season, completing 67.2% of his passes (ranks fifth) before suffering a foot injury that ended his regular season.

The Raiders could also look to sign a below-average starter or trade Carr for a veteran quarterback.

When the Raiders plan to have a decision made at quarterback is unknown, but until then, they're working through their options.