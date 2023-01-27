Report: Rams Finalize Offensive Coordinator Hire

The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to get the group that led the franchise to a Super Bowl win less than a year ago back together in 2023.

Head coach Sean McVay announced earlier this month that he will return for his seventh season despite contemplating retirement, and the team has picked up its option for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

We now know the other key offensive mind who will be working with McVay and Stafford next season. The Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the same position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"The #Rams are hiring former #Jets OC Mike LaFleur as their new coordinator, sources say," Rapoport tweeted. "The favorite all along, another LaFleur joins coach Sean McVay."

As noted by Rapoport, it's not the first time McVay has hired a LaFleur to help him oversee the Rams' offense. Matt LaFleur, the older brother of Mike and current head coach of the Green Bay Packers, served as the offensive coordinator under McVay in 2017, McVay's first season with the Rams.

Mike LaFleur was fired by the Jets following two seasons as the team's offensive coordinator. The Jets struggled to score points down the stretch this season, failing to find the end zone in any of their final three contests.

However, many around the NFL have attributed those struggles more to the team's quarterback situation than LaFleur. Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall draft pick by the Jets, was benched twice during the course of last season for his poor play, and his top backup, Mike White, missed a few games due to injury.

LaFleur will replace Liam Coen in Los Angeles. Coen left the Rams' staff following one season on the job to return to the offensive coordinator post at the University of Kentucky, a role he also held in 2021.

We'll see whether LaFleur, combined with a healthy Stafford and Cooper Kupp, can turn the Rams back into a Super Bowl contender following a frustrating 5-12 2022 campaign.