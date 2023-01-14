Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023

The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles.

One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Rams are expected to pick up Stafford's 2023 option bonus and 2024 salary, meaning he will be back for at least one more season. The move will guarantee Stafford $62 million.

"Now that Sean McVay has decided to return to the Rams for 2023, Matthew Stafford will be next," Schefter tweeted. "The Rams are expected to pick up Stafford's 2023 option bonus and 2024 salary — a combined $62 million guaranteed — by the third day of the league year."

As noted by Schefter, had the Rams decided not to pick up Stafford's option, the team could have released him and counted him as a "post-June 1 cap casualty."

A year after leading the Rams to the Super Bowl in his first season with the team, Stafford played just nine games in 2022. The 34-year-old missed the final seven games of the season due to a spinal cord contusion and twice spent time in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Still, Stafford said earlier this week that he had no plans to retire.

McVay, on the other hand, publicly acknowledged that he considered walking away from coaching after the Rams' 5-12 season. His decision to allow members of his coaching staff to pursue other opportunities this week further increased speculation that he would leave the sidelines for the broadcasting world. But he ultimately decided to return for his seventh season with the Rams.

With a healthy Stafford and, presumably, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald at McVay's disposal, the Rams should be right back among the Super Bowl contenders in 2023.