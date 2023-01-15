Report: Sean Payton 'Has Had His Eyes' On 1 NFL Job

Sean Payton Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton wants to coach in the NFL again, but only if it's the right fit. Could that fit happen in Los Angeles?

The Chargers fell to the Jaguars in one of the most embarrassing collapses in NFL Playoff history on Saturday night.

Now, the NFL world is expecting the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley. Insert Payton?

According to CBS lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Payton has "had his eyes" on the Chargers job for a while now.

This is a no-brainer. Sean Payton is an offensive genius and wants to work with a young superstar quarterback like Justin Herbert. It's a perfect fit.

However, it has yet to be seen if the Chargers will actually fired Staley. They've remained patient with the young head coach, but Saturday's playoff loss might have been the nail in the coffin.

If Staley gets the axe, expect the Chargers to go after Payton, especially considering he appears to have interest.