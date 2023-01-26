Report: Sean Payton Interviewing With New NFL Team Thursday

In recent days, the consensus around the NFL seems to have been that Sean Payton won't make his return to coaching in 2023, after all.

With each of the five teams in need of a head coach around the league moving deeper into their searches and Payton not getting a call for a second interview, several reporters, including Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, expressed the belief that Payton would be back in his television job with Fox next season.

But that speculation might have been premature.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Payton is interviewing with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. It will mark his first interview with the franchise, which fired Kliff Kingsbury after a 4-13 2022 season.

"Sean Payton is meeting with the Arizona Cardinals today, per source," Russini tweeted. "Dallas DC Dan Quinn, who met with Arizona yesterday, is meeting with the Colts for a second interview Saturday."

As noted by Russini, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had been considered the favorite to land the Cardinals' job, as he's the only candidate the team has interviewed twice. However, Quinn is in high demand and may wind up elsewhere. He's also a finalist for the Indianapolis Colts' opening and has been tied to the Denver Broncos, as well.

That could have led the Cardinals to circle back to Payton. The Cardinals seemed like a logical fit for Payton after they fired Kingsbury and received permission to interview the former New Orleans Saints head coach more than two weeks ago, but chatter about Payton joining quarterback Kyler Murray in Arizona had gone cold with the two sides not yet sitting down for an interview.

Other candidates interviewed by the franchise, which also recently hired a new general manager in Monti Ossenfort, include Vance Joseph, Frank Reich, Ejiro Evero and Brian Flores.

The interview will mark the fourth for Payton. He also spoke with the Broncos, the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans.

While it's possible nothing comes of Thursday's interview with the Cardinals, considering the Panthers finalized their coaching hire on Thursday and another name has reportedly emerged as a finalist for the Broncos, it's starting to look like Payton's best chance to return to the sideline in 2023 will be in Arizona.