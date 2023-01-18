Report: Sean Payton To Interview With Another NFL Team This Week

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest free agent on the market — at least over the age of 45 — opened up bidding this week.

Sean Payton will have met three potential suitors by Friday. The former New Orleans Saints coach formally interviewed with the Houston Texans on Monday and the Denver Broncos ownership team in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Now, he is set to meet with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper in New York on Friday.

The Arizona Cardinals also requested permission from the Saints to meet with the 59-year-old coach.

In an interview with Colin Cowherd on Monday, Payton said the ownership and management of a team is the most important attribute of an organization that he considers before signing on.

Payton also said he'd "absolutely" consider leading the Texans rebuild since he is familiar with the ownership group and the team has formidable draft capital in a winnable conference.

Any team that hires Payton has to compensate New Orleans, with whom Payton signed a contract through the end of the 2024 season. Payton said that compensation will likely be in the form of a mid-to-late first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.