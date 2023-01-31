Report: Steve Wilks Will Interview For Major Job Opening This Week

Steve Wilks may have gotten passed up for the Carolina Panthers' head coaching position — to the disappointment of many around the NFL — as the team hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich last week instead.

But it sounds like Wilks will be in the running for one of the more coveted non-head coaching roles in the league.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Tuesday that Wilks will interview with the San Francisco 49ers for the team's defensive coordinator opening. The 49ers are looking for a replacement for DeMeco Ryans, who was named the head coach of the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

"The #49ers requested permission to speak to Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator position, source says," Garafolo tweeted. "He's still under contract with the #Panthers."

Wilks, who has spent two seasons in the past as an NFL defensive coordinator, took over as interim head coach after the Panthers fired Matt Rhule last season. He led the team to a 6-6 record after its 1-4 start, despite the trade of star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.

Taking over a loaded unit that led the NFL in both scoring and total defense could position Wilks well to make his case stronger for another head coaching job. Each of the past two 49ers defensive coordinators, Ryan and current New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, have gone on to get head jobs.

Wilks coached the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 but was fired after just one season. Assuming he does leave the Panthers' staff, it will mark the fourth straight time he's been out of a job after one year.