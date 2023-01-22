Report: Talks Between Texans, Head Coaching Candidate Are Heating Up

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans' search for a new head coach has taken twists and turns. Following Lovie Smith's dismissal, the team shocked the football world by announcing its pursuit of Sean Payton.

Interest seemed to be mutual, as Payton said he would give Houston consideration. But today, a new frontrunner has emerged for the position.

According to NFL insider Jonathan Jones, talks between Houston and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans are gaining momentum.

Adam Spolane relayed Jones' scoop on Twitter, noting that Jones said that things "are starting to heat up" between the Texans and Ryans.

This may be a match with mutual benefit. Ryans, who would become one of the league's younger head coaches at 38, spent six seasons of his playing career with the Texans.

What's more, Ryans' performance as the Niners' DC has caught the league's attention. He's already confirmed to have interviewed with the Denver Broncos regarding their head coaching vacancy and was described by The Athletic as "one of the hottest candidates this coaching cycle."

Ryans obviously doesn't possess the starpower of Sean Payton or Jim Harbaugh, but he'd bring plenty of upside and an elite defensive acumen to the job. He may just be the man to bring stability to the Texans.