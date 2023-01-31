Report: Those Close To Tom Brady Believe He's Leaning One Way About Future

Ever since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season ended at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, the future of Tom Brady has been one of the primary talking points around the NFL.

There are still several options on the table for how Brady could opt to spend next fall. He could retire (for real this time) and start his already agreed-upon contract to become the lead NFL analyst for Fox. He could return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth season. Or he could enter free agency and play for a different NFL team.

A report emerged Tuesday that might shed a little bit of light on Brady's future.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, "many close to Brady" believe that he is leaning toward playing his 24th NFL season. Where that might take place, however, remains to be seen.

Stroud wrote that Brady "will have options" if he does indeed opt to return, with one of them perhaps being the San Francisco 49ers following Monday's report that Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL in his throwing elbow during the team's NFC Championship Game loss.

While many around the league are convinced that Brady's time in Tampa is over, Stroud's sources seemed split as to whether Brady would opt to hit free agency or try to right the ship with the Bucs next season. From the article:

"Some close to Brady speak frequently about his relationship with the Glazer family that owns the Bucs and with general manager Jason Licht. A prevailing theory is that Brady would like to be given a chance to fix what went wrong in 2022."

Other teams mentioned by Stroud as potential landing places for Brady, should he decide to become a free agent, are the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

For his part, Brady has said little about his decision, other than he hasn't yet made one.

All eyes around the NFL will continue to be on the 45-year-old to see where, or whether, his legendary career continues in 2023.