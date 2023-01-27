Report: Tua Tagovailoa To Miss Pro Bowl Due To Concerning Injury News

Tua Tagovailoa suffered his second concussion of the season against the Green Bay Packers on December 25th.

Today, January 27th, Tagovailoa is still in concussion protocol.

According to a Friday report from ESPN Dolphins' reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques, Tagovailoa remains in protocol over a month after entry.

There hasn't been any noteworthy setbacks, Louis-Jacques says, but the "deliberate progression" through protocol will force the Dolphins' quarterback to miss the Pro Bowl.

Tagovailoa was named a first alternate Pro Bowler for the AFC earlier this month. He was set to replace either Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes, as one will be headed to the Super Bowl following this weekend's AFC title game.

Despite increasing questions about Tua's football future, both his parents and the Dolphins expect him to be back next season.

Miami general manager Chris Grier said earlier this month that, "Tua Tagovailoa is our starting quarterback. I don't know if I can say that anymore clearly."

Then, yesterday, Galu Tagovailoa said, "He comes back. That’s their (the Dolphins') guy. They love him, we love them and what they’re doing and how they are helping with his recovery and trying to get him back."

Grier also shared in his mid-January press conference that, "doctors have assured Dolphins that Tua is NOT more prone to concussions than any other human being moving forward."

While Tua won't be participating in Pro Bowl activities in a few weeks, all signs point to him returning to football and the Dolphins next season.