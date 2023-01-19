Report: Veteran Cowboys Player Unlikely To Play Sunday

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

When the Dallas Cowboys take the field against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with a trip to the NFC Championship game on the line, it sounds like the team will be without its most veteran player.

According to Todd Archer, who covers the team for ESPN, offensive lineman Jason Peters will not practice Thursday. That casts serious doubt on the 40-year-old's ability to suit up Sunday.

Peters injured his hip during the Cowboys' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

"Jason Peters (hip) will not practice today, so it's trending toward him not being available Sunday," Archer tweeted.

The good news for the Cowboys is that it sounds like the team will have defensive back Jayron Kearse available. Kearse, who came down with a key interception of Tom Brady on Monday, sprained his MCL later in the contest. He told reporters Wednesday that he will be good to go this weekend.

Peters has appeared in 11 games this season and has started two, including Monday's. The longtime left tackle has played on both the left and right sides of the line of scrimmage at times.

Peters, who spent the majority of his 18-year career playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, should have a strong case for induction into the Hall of Fame once he decides to retire. He's been voted to nine Pro Bowls and twice earned first-team All Pro honors.

If Peters is indeed sidelined Sunday, Connor McGovern would likely return to the starting lineup at left guard and Tyler Smith would slide to left tackle. McGovern started 15 games this season.

The Cowboys would miss Peters against San Francisco's formidable defensive front. Behind a defensive line that includes first-team All Pro Nick Bosa, the 49ers led the NFL this season in both total defense and scoring defense while ranking second against the run.