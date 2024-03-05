Skip to main content

RGIII Cursed During Live ESPN Appearance While Crushing Broncos for Russell Wilson Fiasco

Robert Griffin III's passionate analysis on Tuesday's edition of ESPN's Get Up took an unexpected turn when he inadvertently let slip a curse word. 

The former Heisman winner was discussing the Broncos' decision to release quarterback Russell Wilson at the start of the new league year (Mar. 13), expressing his belief that Denver failed to fully adapt their team and offense to Wilson's talents, resulting in two lackluster seasons. 

RGIII's heated argument culminated in the colorful choice of words, leaving viewers surprised by the unscripted moment.

"When you bring in a quarterback of that caliber and you cater it to him, you have to fully cater it to him," said Griffin. "Not put him in an offense with a first-time head coach, a first-time playcaller, a first-time GM and a young team and expect him to make chicken out of a chicken s--t!"

Check this out (and maybe turn down the volume if you're at work):

No one really seemed to bat an eye at Robert Griffin III's slip-up, which speaks to the progress ESPN has made in that department. It helps when a guy like Pat McAfee, who's now one of the biggest voices at ESPN, gets to have an unfiltered show. 

Griffin's analysis, meanwhile, opens a new door into the Broncos-Wilson situation. His argument is nothing new. A plethora of NFL teams have a difficult time suiting an offense to fit a quarterback's skill set. It's often what separates the good from the bad in the NFL. 

Wilson should be able to find a new home ahead of the 2024 season. The Broncos, meanwhile, will likely spend their No. 12 overall pick - where guys like Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy should still be available - on a quarterback in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft

