Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future.

Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not yet ready to make a decision about his future in the sport.

He also cracked the door to the idea of playing for another team in 2023, despite the fact that he signed a three-year, $150 million contract with the Packers prior to this season.

"Do I still think I can play? Of course," Rodgers said to McAfee. "Do I think I can play at a high level? The highest. I think I can win MVP again... in the right situation. Is the right situation in Green Bay or somewhere else? I'm not sure. I don't think you should shut down any opportunities. ... I think there's more conversations to be had."

The NFL world has reacted strongly to Rodgers' quote. Now, a former player is chiming in.

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski doesn't have an issue with Rodgers weighing retirement. After all, Gronkowski himself retired for the 2019 season before reversing that decision in 2020.

However, Gronkowski told Key Adams on FanDuel TV's "Up and Adams" Wednesday that he believes Rodgers needs to get his priorities straight.

Rodgers shouldn't be talking about winning the MVP award, Gronkowski said. His focus in whatever NFL career he may have left should be about getting back to the Super Bowl.

"I'm totally fine with everything he said, except one major part," Gronkowski said. "And that's the MVP again. It's 'I think I could win another Super Bowl.' And then that would have been totally fine. Like, bro, like, why are you thinking MVP? Don't you want Super Bowls? Like, Super Bowls are, I think, five times greater than an MVP award."

Rodgers has played in just one Super Bowl during his 18-year career with the Packers. The Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2010 season. He has won the MVP award four times, most recently in 2020 and 2021.

Gronkowski pointed out that a second Super Bowl ring would do a lot more for Rodgers' legacy than another MVP trophy.

The Packers missed the playoffs in 2022, finishing the season with a record of 8-9. It marked just the third time in Rodgers' career that he has finished a season with a losing record as a starter.

Rodgers has not revealed a timeline for when he will make his decision about next season. If he does return to the Packers, he stands to make roughly $60 million.