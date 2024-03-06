Skip to main content

Ryan Leaf Has a Warning For Whichever NFL Team Selects Caleb Williams

Many believe Caleb Williams is a generational talent who can immediately take on the role as an NFL starting quarterback.

Ryan Leaf is not one of these people.

During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, the former No. 2 overall pick suggested Williams sit as a backup in his rookie season.

"If you take him, you better be under the understanding that you're going to sit him this year - and that's not going to happen," Leaf said.

“75% of what made him so great in college is not transferable to the NFL. He’s not going to be able to do that. He can’t do what he did in college 75% of the time and be successful at the NFL level,” he continued. “He can do the 25% at the NFL level, but he needs some time.

"... He's a guy I don't think can be a starter on Day 1."

Williams is widely considered as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 draft. The Chicago Bears currently hold that No. 1 overall pick, and could very well select Williams at that spot. 

Leaf said Williams is "one of the most talented quarterbacks in this year's draft," but believes Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. are better equipped to become immediate starters at the NFL level. He also believes Penix Jr. is the best quarterback prospect in this year's class due to his elite accuracy.

