Saints Cut Veteran Practice Squad Quarterback Following Ugly MNF Loss

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have made several roster moves this Tuesday afternoon following their 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, New Orleans is releasing guard Wyatt Davis and cutting both quarterback Brett Hundley and running back Jake Funk from the team's practice squad.

"The Saints have waived G Wyatt Davis and cut RB Jake Funk and QB Brett Hundley from the practice squad," Yates tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Hundley, a fifth-round selection of the Green Bay Packers in 2015, has bounced around the NFL since leaving Green Bay in 2018.

Despite starting 9 games for the Packers in 2017 whilst Aaron Rodgers was down with an injury, Hundley hasn't suited up for more than three games in a season since.

Signed to the Saints' practice squad before New Orleans' Week 10 matchup with Baltimore, it appears Hundley's short-lived stint with the Saints has come to an end.

As for Wyatt Davis and Jake Funk, limited special teams contributions seen by both in 2022 gives them a chance to be re-signed by New Orleans in the coming days and weeks.

The Saints, 3-6, are looking to bounce back from their Monday Night Football loss this Sunday when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.