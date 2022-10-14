Saints Head Coach Announces Starting Quarterback For Sunday's Tilt vs. Bengals

Andy Dalton will start against his former team this weekend.

Head coach Dennis Allen announced Friday that, for the third week in a row, the New Orleans Saints will be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston due to back and ankle injuries.

That means Dalton will be behind center when the Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Dalton spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Cincinnati, leading the Bengals to four playoff appearances. In two starts this season, he has completed 36 of 52 passes for 423 yards and two touchdowns.

Dalton will not have the luxury of throwing to three-time Pro Bowler Michael Thomas. Allen announced that the veteran wideout will miss a third straight game due to a foot injury.

Fellow wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave have both been dealing with injuries, as well. Their status for Sunday's matchup has not yet been revealed.