San Francisco 49ers Announce Jimmy Garoppolo's Status For Cowboys Game

Jimmy Garoppolo

Earlier this week, a report that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted without a walking boot for the first time since he broke his foot led to some speculation that Garoppolo could return to the team's active roster before the end of the postseason.

If that happens, it won't be Sunday.

The 49ers have announced that Garoppolo, who has been sidelined since Week 13, will not play when the team faces the Dallas Cowboys in this weekend's NFC divisional matchup.

According to 49ers reporter Lindsey Pallares, Garoppolo and defensive back Ambry Thomas are the only players on the team's injury report. Both have been listed as out.

"49ers have no questionable players for Sunday's Division Round game and have ruled out QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)," Pallares tweeted.

The fact that Garoppolo won't be available doesn't come as a surprise.

Garoppolo was initially reported to be out for the remainder of the season after he suffered his foot injury in a win over the Miami Dolphins. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed earlier this month that the team was hopeful Garoppolo could heal in time to suit up for the NFC Championship, if the 49ers advance that far.

The team would get to the conference title game with a win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Even if that occurs and Garoppolo is activated, it seems likely that he would back up Brock Purdy. The seventh-round rookie has played well since taking over for Garoppolo (who himself took over for injured starter Trey Lance earlier this season), leading the 49ers to seven straight wins and throwing multiple touchdown passes in each of those games. A report from Fox's Jay Glazer last weekend indicated that the 49ers plan to ride Purdy as far as he can carry the team, assuming he remains healthy.

Still, given the team's injury luck at quarterback this season, Shanahan would likely sleep a little better if he had Garoppolo available.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, have listed one player as out for Sunday's matchup, that being veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters. Peters has started the team's past two games at left tackle.

Kickoff between the two storied franchises is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern time. The 49ers are currently favored by four points, per Draftkings.