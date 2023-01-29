Schefter Provides Latest On Swirling Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Aaron Rodgers' potential departure from Green Bay has been an intriguing storyline following the end of the regular season.

A trade involving Rodgers has seemed likely for weeks, fueled by reports that the Packers would only trade him to an AFC team. The New York Jets have been rumored to be interested in Rodgers, as evidenced by their hire of former Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.

ESPN's Adam Schefter this morning provided a report giving the latest on Rodgers trade talks.

Discussing Rodgers and the Packers being at a "crossroads," Schefter offered reasons to believe a trade is a matter of when, not if.

"League sources believe the franchise prefers to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre," Schefter reported. "Those sources also believe that Rodgers is well aware of the Packers' feelings on the situation."

Schefter provides an interesting wrinkle on previously available reports. Fans have long heard quotes from Rodgers indicating his growing frustration with the Packers, but the reverse being true could expedite trade talks.

Schefter stated "A Rodgers trade could be driven by financial reasons," with the team slated to exceed next season's salary cap by $16 million.

The Packers could want to save money via Rodgers' departure, or perhaps want to avoid another offseason of uncertainty as to whether he'd return to the team. Either scenario likely results in us seeing Rodgers play for a new team next season.