Seahawks Reportedly Make Decision On Geno Smith For Next Season

It's been a storybook season for Geno Smith.

After the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the offseason, the longtime backup got a chance to return to the starting lineup.

Expectations were not high for the former second-round pick, but he led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and earned the first Pro Bowl berth of his career in the process. On Saturday afternoon, he'll start his first ever playoff game when the Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers.

Regardless of the outcome, it sounds like the story won't end there.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on NFL GameDay on Saturday that the Seahawks plan to bring Smith back to quarterback the team in 2023. Smith is currently set to become a free agent after this season.

“I’m told Geno Smith will be back with Seattle in 2023," Rapoport said. "He is genuine, he is well-liked, he has played great. He’s also a free agent, so they’re going to try to work on a new deal. There is also the franchise tag available, expect them to use that if it is necessary. $30 million plus would be double what Geno has made in his career.”

According to Rapoport, the Seahawks are planning to start negotiations on a new deal with Smith whenever their season ends. If necessary, they could place the franchise tag on him. Doing so would require the team to pay him more than $32 million next season, more than double Smith's total earnings from the first 10 years of his career.

Smith led the NFL in completion percentage this season, connecting on 69.8 percent of his attempts. He threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Given that the Seahawks possess the Broncos' first-round pick from the Wilson trade, which will give them the No. 4 overall selection, some around the league expected the franchise to select its quarterback of the future this spring.

While that's still possible, even if the Seahawks do draft a quarterback, it sounds like the plan is for Smith to be back behind center in Seattle in 2023.