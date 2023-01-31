Sean Payton Comments For First Time Since Becoming Broncos Coach

At long last, the biggest name in the NFL coaching carousel has found a landing spot.

News broke Thursday that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is returning to the sidelines in 2023 as the coach of the Denver Broncos. Payton will replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired following one season on the job.

Payton has now made his first public comment about his new gig.

Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune tweeted that he spoke with Payton, who is "stoked" about his opportunity in Denver.

"Great fanbase," Payton told Duncan. "Great tradition. They ownership group is fantastic, and I love the way they competed last year. It's a great football city like we had in New Orleans."

Some have wondered whether the Broncos presented a desirable enough landing spot to lure Payton out of retirement. The team went 5-12 in 2022 and is tied to quarterback Russell Wilson for the foreseeable future after acquiring him via trade from the Seattle Seahawks and signing him to a new contract.

It's also short on draft picks, having sent its first- and second-round picks this spring to the Seahawks for Wilson and then two more early-round picks to the Saints in order to sign Payton.

But Payton seems excited by the opportunity in Denver. He cited the team's fan support and new ownership group, which acquired the franchise in August, as factors that drew him to the job.

Payton, 59, coached the Saints for 15 seasons before retiring following the 2021 campaign. He led the franchise to nine playoff appearances and a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

He'll have an opportunity to back up his reputation as one of the best offensive minds in football while trying to fix a Bronco offense that ranked last in the NFL in scoring last season.