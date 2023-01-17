Sean Payton Completed Interview With NFL Team Tonight

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In a development that seemed to come out of nowhere, the Houston Texans confirmed tonight that they interviewed Sean Payton for the team's head coaching vacancy.

The news was initially broken by Fox reporter Mark Berman and was confirmed by the organization shortly thereafter.

While a precedent has been set that teams will publicly confirm when they've interviewed coaches, the Texans' follow-up tweet was less typical.

In a tweet that took on the tone of an introductory message, the team listed Payton's career accomplishments.

It's difficult to tell how much weight should be placed in this development. Not long ago, the football world was criticizing the Texans for dismissing Lovie Smith. Having fired coaches in consecutive seasons, many dismissed the Texans' job as one of the league's less desirable vacancies.

But according to Payton himself, he'd give Houston the same consideration as any other team vying for his services. He discussed the matter on today's edition of The Herd, hosted by Colin Cowherd.

Payton confirmed his interview with the Texans, and was subsequently asked by Cowherd if he would consider signing with the rebuilding franchise.

Payton didn't hesitate: "Absolutely."

He'd continue, "We practiced against the Texans in New Orleans four or five different times.

They've got really good draft capital...I think there's growth potential immediately there from their two or three wins that they had this year."