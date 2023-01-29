Sean Payton Sends Cryptic Message About His Future On Sunday

The biggest trade of the offseason could happen as early as next week.

Sean Payton said on Fox that he expects to know whether or not he will leave his post as the network's studio analyst to rejoin the NFL sidelines.

"I think in the next week, we're going to know," he said.

The former New Orleans Saints head coach spent his January interviewing with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. The Panthers filled their head coaching vacancy with Frank Reich on Thursday.

Payton signed a five-year contract extension with the Saints in 2019, meaning the Saints have his rights for two more seasons. For another organization to sign Payton, they will likely have to give the Saints a first-round NFL Draft pick, Payton said.

Teams will likely have to pay between $20 million to $25 million for Payton, who would seek a long-term commitment.

In early January, Michael Strahan asked Payton on air what the likelihood is, 1-10, that he'll be returning to Fox, and not the gridiron, in 2023. Payton said a seven, but that number seems to be even higher now that we are two weeks removed from the NFL regular season.