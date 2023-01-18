Steelers Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that any offseason staffing changes were currently on hold while head coach Mike Tomlin dealt with a personal issue.

One day later, they have an update. A no-update kind of update.

The Steelers confirmed that offensive coordinator Matt Canada will return for the 2023 NFL season.

Canada's job status was in limbo after the Steelers started the season 2-6. This past season, Canada led an offense that finished 26th in the NFL in scoring, 24th in passing, 16th in rushing and 23rd in red zone efficiency.

The Steelers scored 30 points just once this season and at least 20 points eight times. In 34 games under Canada, the Steelers have scored 30 points or more twice.

Canada's unit did finish in the better half of the league in third-down efficiency, ranking seventh with 106 third-down conversions.

The Pittsburgh offense showed improvement after the bye week. They had two of their three highest point totals and their running game averaged 151.8 yards in the final four games.

"I thought [Canada] got better," Tomlin said in the Steelers' year-end press conference. “Just like our team got better. I’m not going to speculate about him or anyone as I stand here today. I’m just beginning the process of transitioning in terms of wrapping a bow around it and looking and seeing what 2023 looks like. I’m just not there. We got some work to do, but largely I thought he got better in the ways that we got better. It was encouraging."