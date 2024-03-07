Skip to main content

Steelers Cut Player After Failed Physical Examination

The NFL safety market continues to grow.

On Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the release of veteran safety Keanu Neal with the designation of Failed Physical.

Neal suffered a ribs injury after notching an interception against the Green Bay Packers in a Week 10 win. He was placed in the injured reserve and never returned.

The decision to release Neal clears $2.25 million in cap space before the 2024 season.

Neal appeared in nine games and made eight starts for the Steelers in 2023, recording 50 tackles, two passes defended and one interception.

Neal is one of the many safeties released by their respective teams over the last couple days. He joins big names like Justin Simmons, Jordan Poyer, Jamal Adams, Kevin Byard, Quandre Diggs, Rayshawn Jenkins and Eddie Jackson.

With a wealth of options on the table, the Steelers could land a big-name free agent as Neal's replacement sometime this offseason.

