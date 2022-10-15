Steelers Announce 6 Players Out This Sunday vs. Bucs

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their Friday injury report today, and it appears as if several key players will be missing Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN's NFL Nation posted a tweet Friday highlighting all of the players on the report, including several noteworthy names.

"There’s no mincing words: the news isn’t good on the Steelers injury report," Pryor reported Friday. "Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pat Freiermuth, and DeMarvin Leal are all OUT vs. Bucs. Secondary vs. Brady is missing top 3 corners, and Fitzpatrick."

Yikes.

Beating a Tom Brady-led team when your defense is at full strength is tough enough, but missing that many defensive backs might prove too challenging for this Steelers' team to overcome.

Pittsburgh, 2-3, will likely trot out rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett for his second consecutive NFL start. With such a battered defense this week, Pickett might have to lead the Steelers' offense into a shootout-type game if Pittsburgh wants any chance of beating Tampa Bay.

With that being said, there haven't been many rookie quarterbacks who have seen success against Tom Brady. In fact, the last rookie to beat Brady was former Jets, and current Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith.