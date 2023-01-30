Super Bowl LVII (57) Information and Useful Links

Here's what you need to know to get you ready for this year's big game.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LVII (aka Super Bowl 57 or the 2023 Super Bowl) on Sunday, Feb. 12 in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs are in the big game for the third time in four years with the combination of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes going for their second Lombardi Trophy (won Super Bowl LIV, lost Super Bowl LV). This also will be Kansas City's fifth overall Super Bowl appearance (2-2). The Eagles are making their fourth (1-2) and second in five years. Philadelphia won Super Bowl LII by beating New England 41-33 in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

This will be the third Super Bowl played in State Farm Stadium (formerly University of Phoenix Stadium) in Glendale, Arizona, and the fourth overall in the Phoenix metropolitan area (Super Bowl XXX when Dallas beat Pittsburgh 27-17 was played in Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, a suburb). The last time the Super Bowl was in this venue was eight years ago when New England defeated Seattle 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX with Malcolm Butler intercepting Russell Wilson with the Seahawks at the 1-yard line and seemingly poised to take the lead with less than 30 seconds remaining. In fact, the stadium is no stranger to memorable plays and close finishes as Super Bowl XLII (2008), the first played in Glendale, featured David Tyree's improbable helmet catch to help the Giants knock off the Patriots 17-14.

Whether you're curious about past Super Bowls, purchasing tickets, or how and when to watch this year's game, we've got you covered with all of the information and links you need.

When, Where & How to Watch

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (10th Super Bowl, most recent was Super Bowl LIV in 2020)

Streaming: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Broadcast Team: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play); Greg Olsen (analyst); Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters); Mike Pereira (rules analyst)

Radio Networks: Westwood One, Entravision

Halftime Performance: Rhianna

Wikipedia - Super Bowl LVII

NFL.com - Super Bowl LVII

NFL.com - Super Bowl History

Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee Site

