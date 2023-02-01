Super Bowl LVII: 5 Reasons Why the Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

Admit it, the most quoted statistic in the modern era of the NFL was the fact that Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals went into Sunday's AFC Championship Game on Sunday with a perfect 3-0 mark against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City, including a win in Arrowhead in last season's conference title tilt. Well, thankfully we can put that tired, played-out stat to bed now as the Chiefs pulled out an epic 23-20 win, vaulting them to their third Super Bowl in four years.

But now they'll have the daunting task of taking on a Philadelphia Eagles team that has won their two playoff games over the Giants and 49ers by a combined score of 69-14. On top of that, it should be pretty scary when you consider Jalen Hurts did not pepper the Niners' defense through the air, it possibly being his worst passing game of the season. And yet the Eagles scored 31 points against the NFL's No. 1 defense. Oy vey. But this is a Chiefs team of destiny. A team that is used to playing in the game that sells ad space for millions of dollars for 30 seconds will have the edge in Super Bowl experience, among other advantages.

Here are the biggest five reasons why Kansas City gets the W in Super Bowl LVII (that's 57, in case you didn't know).

1. Patrick Mahomes. Patrick-Freakin-Mahomes

Yeah, you gotta start with the no-brainer. Mahomes was up to his typical wizardly ways, doing his best Willis Reed impersonation and adding to his legacy in what could've been the greatest performance of his career so far. He admitted after the game that "I definitely didn't feel good." Oh really? All he did was go 29-of-43 for 326 yards and two touchdowns, not to mention that last scramble that led to the dumb penalty which led to the game-winning kick. Great horny toads, if he did this with 50-to-60 percent mobility, imagine what having two weeks off and having, say… 85-to-90 percent mobility will do for him? Speaking of going into the Super Bowl with a healthier outlook, now let's move on to point number two.

2. Hey, he might actually have some first-string receivers to throw to

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, and Mecole Hardman all left the AFC Championship Game with injuries, essentially leaving Travis Kelce (who was questionable himself headed into the game with a back issue), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and a bunch of scout team receivers as his only options (10 different players caught passes on Sunday night against the Bengals). So it is obvious that Mahomes can get the job done by flinging it to every Tom, Dick, and Harry out there but just imagine if he has some actual first-stringers back on his radar to target once again? All three are likely to get healed up enough to play in Arizona; Smith-Schuster tweaked his knee in the third quarter and didn't return, Toney had a bum ankle part of the season and injured it again while trying to make a cut in the first quarter, and Hardman awkwardly injured his pelvis while being tackled in the third quarter and might be the most concerning of the three. But all initial indications point to those three studs being back in two weeks.

3. The youngins in the defensive backfield have grown up

I think just about every pundit expected Joe Burrow and his receiving corps to have a field day at Kansas City and find his targets roaming the KC defensive backfield at will. It didn't happen. The rookie backfield brigade of Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, Trent McDuffie, and Bryan Cook all played solid and seemingly grew up right before our eyes. And don't forget that the team's No. 1 cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed, left the game in the first quarter due to a head injury and never returned. Sure, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were still incredibly able to highpoint a few passes in double coverage situations, but neither of those thoroughbreds went off on the Chiefs as they have in the past. Remember that Kansas City came into the game ranked 18th in the NFL in passing defense. They looked a lot better than that in the AFC Championship Game.

4. The Chiefs have Chris Jones

That much-hobbled Bengals offensive line just could not contain the beast known as Chris Jones. Ole No. 95 took over the game. He generated a career-high eight pressures on Burrow and ended up getting a trio of sacks on those pressures, his last one setting up Kansas City's final possession that led to the game-winning field goal. The way defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs staff moved Jones around was brilliant, including getting that last sack of Burrow while going one-on-one with a backup offensive tackle. In all, the Chiefs ended up pressuring Burrow on 33 percent of his dropbacks and recorded five sacks in all. And yes, that Philadelphia O-line will be much tougher, but KC's D proved that it can adjust, adapt and overcome. This will be a fun game inside the game to watch on Super Sunday.

5. They are very aware of Haason Reddick

Reddick was a force of nature for the Eagles on Sunday, personally knocking out Brock Purdy on the first drive, getting two sacks, forcing a fumble, recovering a fumble, and helping his teammates get 11 pressures on 21 dropbacks. But here's the one big thing that Kansas City is going to do differently than the 49ers; the Chiefs are NOT going to try to block Reddick one-on-one with a backup tight end. The Chiefs will be well aware of where Reddick lines up and how to handle him. Of course, this Fly Eagles Fly defense is certainly more than just one player (don't come looking for me Mr. Suh), but at least keeping Reddick from dominating will be a big first step in figuring out how Mahomes is going to find a way to pick apart this defense.

— Written by Eric Sorenson, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. He is a college football, college baseball and college hockey addict... and writer. Follow him on Twitter @Stitch_Head.