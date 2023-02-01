Super Bowl LVII: 5 Reasons Why the Philadelphia Eagles Will Win

Fly, Eagles, Fly in the big game for a second time in five years? The answer is yes... and here's why.

The Philadelphia Eagles soared from the opening kickoff Sunday and flew right by their competition, speeding past San Francisco 31-7 to reach Super Bowl LVII. They never trailed, their offense on cruise control while a dominant defense TKO'd both of the 49ers' remaining healthy quarterbacks.

The victory put the Eagles in position to capture their second Super Bowl trophy in five years. They won Super Bowl LII 41-33 over the New England Patriots after Nick Foles played the game of his life against Tom Brady. Will the 2023 Eagles follow in those lofty footsteps?

Like their 2017-18 counterparts, this team excelled during the regular season, the Eagles winning their first eight games en route to securing the NFC's best record. And, like five years ago, they face an opponent in the Kansas City Chiefs who are no stranger to the Super Bowl experience: it's their third appearance in the last four years alone.

Can the Eagles push past likely NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, and their own former head coach Andy Reid? Here are five reasons why Vegas has made them a slight favorite to pull this one out in what's likely to be another back-and-forth, high-scoring affair.

1. They have a healthy quarterback

This one sounds so simple. Just saying "you're hurt" jazzes up Patrick Mahomes, who added to his legacy in the AFC Championship Game by beating Cincinnati 23-20 while hobbling around on one leg. It was Mahomes' scamper on a third-and-4 from the Bengals' 47 that put the Chiefs in field goal range with just eight seconds left on the clock. (A 15-yard, unnecessary roughness penalty by Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai became the cherry on top.)

Mahomes now has two more weeks for that ankle to heal before the Super Bowl. It'll certainly help. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had an injury, too, a right shoulder sprain that hobbled him for several weeks until a first-round bye gave him the time to heal up to nearly 100 percent.

But Hurts has proven he's back on track, going 16-for-24 with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Divisional Round. That also included 34 rushing yards; he has 73 total yards on the ground in two playoff games. There was no significant downgrade in performance, at least one you could read easily on the field.

For Mahomes, his intangibles are through the roof. It's the mobility that's the problem; that late rush on Sunday was just his third of the game. High ankle sprains typically take a month, sometimes more, to heal, meaning his speed will once again be an issue come Super Sunday. And the Eagles D will be able to get to Mahomes much quicker than the Bengals; their 70 sacks not only led the NFL but were 15 more than the second-best team during the regular season (Chiefs).

What's going to happen to Mahomes if he's absorbing all those hits from the defensive line? And will the lack of mobility give the Eagles' defense a leg up? We've already seen what they can do when the other team doesn't have a fully-functioning quarterback. All it takes is one hard hit for that ankle to get reaggravated, leaving Mahomes at less than 100 percent.

2. It Hurts so good

Mahomes outdueled an up-and-comer at the quarterback position (Trevor Lawrence) and one of the best (Joe Burrow) to reach the Super Bowl. But now, he faces the peer who is likely his closest competition for this year's MVP Award.

If you judge by pure passing alone, it's Mahomes who still has the edge.

Mahomes: 5,250 passing yards, 8.1 yards per attempt, 41 TDs, 12 INTs, 105.2 passer rating

Hurts: 3,701 passing yards, 8.1 yards per attempt, 22 TDs, 6 INTs, 101.5 passer rating

But notice how Hurts has just six interceptions, minimizing his mistakes on the field. The Eagles' starting quarterback also ran circles around Mahomes, putting up 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. (Mahomes had 358 yards and 4 TDs). Keep in mind that Hurts also missed two regular-season games with that shoulder sprain and played sparingly in a Week 18 finale against the Giants.

Chances are Mahomes is the one holding up the MVP trophy. But the difference between these two is minimal, bringing Hurts back to even or slightly ahead if Mahomes is just the slightest bit compromised.

3. The defense specializes in takeaways

The Kansas City offense wasn't invincible in the AFC title game; a strip-sack fumble of Mahomes led to seven crucial Bengals points in the third quarter. That's where the Eagles' defense is hoping to capitalize, as evidenced by a plus-eight turnover margin that was third in the regular season behind San Francisco and Dallas.

So far this postseason, Philadelphia has four takeaways while the offense doesn't have a single giveaway. In both playoff games, a crucial early turnover set the tone. A Brock Purdy fumble on San Francisco's first offensive possession injured the quarterback when the Eagles were up 7-0; a week earlier, Daniel Jones' interception led to a 14-0 lead against the New York Giants that took the sails right out of the Eagles' NFC East rival.

Pro Bowler Haason Reddick was responsible for that 49ers turnover and has been playing on another level during the postseason, posting 3.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham have joined the fun with a sack apiece.

It's easily the best defensive front the Chiefs have faced all season, armed with a nasty habit of jumping on teams early. All it'll take is one mistake from their offense or special teams to leave them on their heels.

4. The Eagles have a tight end, too

You can't expect anyone to hang with Travis Kelce, the best tight end in the NFL by a country mile. In two postseason games, he has 21 catches; no other player on the team has more than seven.

The best you can do is have a tight end that can at least punch back a time or two. The Eagles have that with Dallas Goedert, who's also the Eagles' leading receiver this postseason (10 rec., 81 yds., TD). Ineligible for the Pro Bowl ballot due to spending time on injured reserve, Goedert still racked up 702 receiving yards on 55 catches despite only playing a dozen games this season. That's even more impressive because…

5. The Eagles have so many weapons

Hurts has had a plethora of options to throw to throughout the season. Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown was fourth in the NFL during the regular season with 1,496 receiving yards. DeVonta Smith was ninth with 1,196 yards. Add in a second Pro Bowler, running back Miles Sanders, who had 1,269 yards on the ground to place fifth in the NFL.

The Chiefs feature just one player (Kelce) inside the top 10 in either category. Sure, Marquez Valdes-Scantling made a name for himself with 116 receiving yards against the Bengals last week. But Mahomes doesn't have a Tyreek Hill-type to pair with Kelce and keep teams from focusing on the team's No. 1 target.

Who do you double if you're facing the Eagles? At any one time, they've got Sanders, Brown, Smith, Goedert, or even Quez Watkins who can break through for a 50-plus-yard touchdown catch. The Chiefs and Eagles tied with 13 plays of 40 or more yards during the regular season.

The explosiveness of each offense is why the game is so hard to handicap; no lead feels like it's safe. But in crunch time, which weapons would you want on your side: a hobbled Mahomes, Kelce, Valdez-Scantling, and some role-player wide receivers? Or Hurts, Sanders, Brown, Smith, Goedert for starters… the first three of whom were named to the Pro Bowl?

When you put it that way, the choice is clear. Even if Mahomes plays at 100 percent, there may be just too many weapons on the other side for the Chiefs and their prolific offensive scheme to overcome.

— Written by Tom Bowles, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Follow him on Twitter @NASCARBowles.