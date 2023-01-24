Super Bowl National Anthem Performer Was Revealed On Tuesday

The list of singers who have performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl is an illustrious one. Incoming performers will join the ranks of iconic artists such as Diana Ross, Cher, Gladys Knight, and many others.

The latest name to join this crowd will be country singer Chris Stapleton. The winner of eight Grammy Awards and 14 CMA Awards announced the milestone achievement today on his Twitter account.

Alongside Stapleton, Babyface will perform "America The Beautiful" and Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing "Lift Every Voice And Sing."

Fans of Stapleton's were elated, and many voiced that the country artist should have performed at halftime as well.

The Twitter account of Country Music Television chimed in to voice excitement, noting "Now, this is our Super Bowl."

Fellow country artist Mickey Guyton, who performed the anthem at last year's Super Bowl, congratulated Stapleton and sent along words of encouragement.

"Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl was a moment I will never forget and something I will be proud of for the rest of my life. Chris Stapleton was made for this moment and I can't wait to watch. Enjoy every minute and don't forget to breathe."