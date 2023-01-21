Teammates Reportedly Believe Tom Brady Is Leaning One Way About Returning To Bucs

While the NFL playoffs remain in full swing, there's already plenty of chatter about next season. That's especially true for a handful of marquee quarterbacks who could be on the move this offseason.

None of those names are bigger than Tom Brady. Brady, whose season ended Monday when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys, will not only weigh retirement this offseason, but where to play should he return for a 24th NFL season. Brady is set to become a free agent in March.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it's not looking likely that Brady will be back in Tampa.

Rapoport wrote Saturday that several of Brady's Buccaneer teammates believe he will not be back on the team in 2023.

From the story:

Several players already have a feeling which direction he is leaning. Based on their final interactions with Brady, it felt to them as if Brady was leaving Tampa with no intention to return.

One said, "I'd be surprised if he's back."

Another opined, "He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good."

That could mean that the 45-year-old Brady is leaning toward retirement — for real this time. Brady announced his retirement last February before reversing the decision a month later.

He could also look to return for a different team. The Las Vegas Raiders have been a popular speculative destination, as Brady could reunite with former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels there and the franchise has made it clear that it plans to trade quarterback Derek Carr. Other possibilities include the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans or even a return to the Patriots.

For his part, Brady has been coy about his plans. He has not spoken publicly since Monday night, when he said he would approach the decision "one day at a time."

ESPN's Adam Schefter said on air Saturday that, after his retirement decision was leaked before it was announced a year ago, Brady has kept his circle tight this time around.

Brady struggled a bit this season. After throwing for more than 40 touchdowns each of his first two seasons with the Bucs, he threw 25 this year. The Bucs finished the regular season 8-9, marking the first time in Brady's career he's logged a losing record.

Earlier this week, the Bucs fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, along with several other offensive assistants.

Should Brady decide to finally call it a career, he would begin an already agreed-upon 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to serve as the network's lead NFL analyst.