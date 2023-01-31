Tennessee Titans Facing Criticism For Stadium Decision

The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday that the club is changing the playing surface at Nissan Stadium from grass to synthetic turf for 2023.

The team used Nashville's location in a transition climate zone and the rate of lower-extremity injuries as reasons for the change.

"Ultimately there's just a limit to how much can be done for a natural grass surface in this part of the country," Burke Nihill, the team president and CEO, said. "This turf is cutting-edge technology and will be a huge improvement in terms of consistency and performance."

According to the NFL, the Titans have led the league in most players used for the past two seasons. In 2021, Tennessee set a league record using 91 players due to injury, the most in a non-strike season.

"The most injured team in football is gonna be even more injured, love poverty franchises being poverty franchises," one fan said.

"Absolutely stupid. They have good weather 80% of the season. Just an owner wanting to put cost over player safety," a fan said.

The playing field will now be monofilament, Matrix Helix Turf with organic infill, which, according to the Titans, is the first NFL stadium to use synthetic turf with organic infill.

"So much for all those player surveys they do?! You want real grass too bad," a fan said.

The playing field will now be the same as the indoor facility at the Titans headquarters.

"Players - ‘We want grass fields because the turf is injuring us.’ The Titans - ‘Lol we’re getting rid of the grass field and getting turf instead,’" a fan tweeted.