Ticket Prices For Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Could Reach Record High

Are you in need of tickets for this weekend's NFC title game?

If so, we hope you're prepared to break the bank.

According to a tweet from Front Office Sports this Tuesday morning, tickets for Sunday's showdown between the Eagles and 49ers are selling for $2,468 on average.

Further, tickets for this year's NFC Championship are the most expensive conference championship tickets ever tracked by industry search engine TicketIQ, per Yahoo Sports.

According to the accompanying Front Office Sports article, Eagles' and 49ers' fans have been leading the increasing ticket prices charge since the start of the postseason.

Sales for this season's divisional round doubled last season's, with games featuring San Francisco and Philadelphia ranking No. 1 and 2 in terms of best-selling divisional playoff matchups.

Additionally, sales for this year's NFC title game are 'on par' with last year's NFC Championship between the 49ers and Rams. Last season, the NFC Championship was the best-selling game outside of the Super Bowl.

In a statement to Front Office Sports, StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli explained that passionate Philly fans are driving the record-breaking sales.

"Philadelphia fans are having a banner year across sports teams and are fueling ticket sales — their 2018 Super Bowl against the Patriots was the highest-selling Super Bowl of the last 10 years on StubHub," he said.

Still looking for tickets?

There's reportedly still 4,000 remaining; however, expect to pay $630 (before fees) for an upper deck seat.