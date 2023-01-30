Tom Brady Is Trending For One NFL Contender Following Sunday's Games

A key talking point of the last two weeks has been Tom Brady's NFL future. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs, rumors about a change of scenery have followed Brady.

Former New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski predicted Brady would return to the Bucs. Others, meanwhile, tabbed the Las Vegas Raiders as an ideal landing spot.

But today a dark horse candidate has emerged as a potential Brady suitor. The recently eliminated San Francisco 49ers could benefit from acquiring Brady, pundits have speculated.

On the ESPN podcast Keyshawn, JWill & Max, former Pro Bowler Keyshawn Johnson made the case for San Francisco to pursue Brady.

"Here's my dream scenario for Johnny Lynch and Kyle Shanahan," Johnson began. "There's a guy in South Florida who's 45-46 years old. I'm going to have a conversation with him and I'm gonna say, 'Hey. You get to ride off into the sunset with essentially the same type of team that you had when you left New England and you went to Tampa.'"

It's a bold take but not necessarily an incorrect one. Particularly considering today's news that Brock Purdy will be sidelined for a prolonged period, the Niners could benefit from stability at the position.

Fans are increasingly connecting the dots that San Francisco is a logical prospective home for Brady.

"49ers have to be the favorites to sign Brady now...Brady and two young QBs on cheap contracts working through injuries," one Twitter user observed.

Upon hearing news of Purdy's grim injury diagnosis, Ted Nguyen instantly pointed out that this development impacts Brady.

"This gives Trey Lance an opening to earn a starting spot or maybe give the 49ers more incentive to get into the Brady race."

Before today, the Raiders may have been thought of as the frontrunners to land Brady. But with San Francisco potentially in the mix, competition to acquire the future Hall of Famer is as heated as ever.