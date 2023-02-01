Tom Brady: Ranking His 10 Super Bowl Teams

With Tom Brady announcing on Feb. 1 that he will not return for a 24th NFL season that finally closes the career of the greatest quarterback to ever play. And when it comes to Brady's long list of accolades, his seven Super Bowl rings and 10 appearances will no doubt be at the forefront.

And speaking of the nine New England Patriots teams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad that he led to Super Sunday, determining which one is the best and which is the "worst" may be a challenge. But let's give it a try nonetheless.

10. 2011 New England Patriots

Regular Season Record: 13-3 (1st in AFC East)

Finished: Lost to New York Giants 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI

After watching the Super Bowl at home for three seasons, the Patriots made it back for a rematch with the Giants. In a game that resembled a knife fight in a ditch, they barely lost to a New York team that had just hit its stride in the playoffs.

9. 2017 New England Patriots

Regular Season Record: 13-3 (1st in AFC East)

Finished: Lost to Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl LII

The Patriots followed up their epic comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI with a return to the championship game. This time, they lost a shootout with Philadelphia.

8. 2001 New England Patriots

Regular Season Record: 11-5 (1st in AFC East)

Finished: Beat St. Louis Rams 20-17 in Super Bowl XXXVI

What seemed like a Cinderella season was actually the official launch of the Belichick/Brady era. Tom Brady relieved an injured Drew Bledsoe in the second game of the season and has been the Patriots starting quarterback ever since. Thanks in part to the "Tuck Rule," New England made Super Bowl XXXVI and beat "The Greatest Show on Turf" in one of the biggest upsets in NFL history.

7. 2018 New England Patriots

Regular Season Record: 11-5 (1st in AFC East)

Finished: Beat Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII

The Patriots came full circle to win their sixth Super Bowl, beating the same team they did to launch their dynasty 17 years earlier.

6. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Regular Season Record: 11-5 (Second in NFC South)

Finished: Beat Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV

Brady signed on to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that had gone 7-9 the year before. The Bucs started 7-5, but won out and were playing the best football in the league by playoff time. Tampa Bay won four straight games and the Lombardi Trophy and gave Brady his seventh Super Bowl ring.

5. 2007 New England Patriots

Regular Season Record: 16-0 (1st in AFC East)

Finished: Lost to New York Giants 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII

Yes, this team lost the one game that counted the most, but it doesn't change the fact that these Patriots were an absolute steamroller (average margin of victory was 18.6 points per game) until they faced the Giants. If not for the most amazing catch and greatest moment in Super Bowl history, the 2007 New England Patriots would stand alone atop this list, and could make a claim as one of the greatest teams ever.

4. 2014 New England Patriots

Regular Season Record: 12-4 (1st in AFC East)

Finished: Beat Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX

I have the Patriots' 2014 squad this high for two reasons: 1) they got home-field advantage in a very even AFC, and 2) they beat the defending champion Seahawks in the Super Bowl, in thrilling fashion no less.

3. 2004 New England Patriots

Regular Season Record: 14-2 (1st in AFC East)

Finished: Beat Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX

New England rolled through another 14-2 season and overcame a brash Philadelphia team to win a third Super Bowl in four years.

2. 2003 New England Patriots

Regular Season Record: 14-2 (1st in AFC East)

Finished: Beat Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII

On Sept. 28, 2003, New England lost to the Washington Redskins 20-17. The Patriots did not lose again until Oct. 31, 2004. Along the way, they beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl.

1. 2016 New England Patriots

Regular Season Record: 14-2 (1st in AFC East)

Finished: Beat Atlanta Falcons 34-28 (OT) in Super Bowl LI

Even with Tom Brady’s four-game suspension, New England sported the third-ranked scoring offense, along with the top-scoring defense. While all of the other Super Bowl champions on this list were great, the 2016 Patriots top this list because they had their mettle tested by the Falcons on the biggest stage and rose to the occasion, overcoming a record 25-point deficit to win the first-ever Super Bowl to go into overtime.

— Written by Aaron Tallent, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Tallent is a writer whose articles have appeared in The Sweet Science, FOX Sports’ Outkick the Coverage, Liberty Island and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter at @AaronTallent.