Tom Brady Reveals How He's Spending His Time This Offseason

Yesterday, Tom Brady sounded agitated when asked about what his future held. He scolded Jim Gray on his podcast Let's Go, asserting that he didn't know what he'd do for the 2023 season and beyond.

This soundbite didn't tell the whole story, however, as his plans for the offseason seem more tranquil.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times relayed Brady's plans away from football.

"Brady says he has been spending time with his kids and doing all the things he 'put in the drawer,' during the season," Stroud tweeted. "He said there's no 'soft landing,' for the end of an NFL season."

Brady's answer is a sensible one. He had a turbulent season both on and off the field, and time spent with his kids may be what's necessary for the future Hall of Famer to determine what his next steps are.

If Brady decides this is the optimal time to step away from the field, he'll have a lucrative broadcasting career waiting for him.

And if he decides to ride it out for at least one more season, myriad teams would vie for his services.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ has an enviable future in football waiting for him, whether it's in the booth or on the field. No one can blame him for enjoying the opportunity to spend time with his family.