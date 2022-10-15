Trade Rumors Swirl About Carolina Panthers Star

In the five days since the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, rumors have flown surrounding the possibility that the Panthers might trade several players.

The most buzz lately has surrounded pass-rusher Brian Burns.

On Friday, Michael Balko reported that the fourth-year defensive end is a "lock" to be traded prior to the Nov. 1 deadline.

"Hearing that Panthers DE Brian Burns is practically a "lock" to be traded before the NFL Trade Deadline," Michael Balko tweeted.

However, there has been some pushback on that report. Josh Klein of The Riot Report said he's heard that the Burns trade rumors "are not remotely true."

"I’m hearing the reports about Brian Burns being a lock to be traded before the deadline are inaccurate and 'not remotely true.'" -- Josh Klein

If the Panthers were to consider trading Burns, there should be a fair amount of interest. Burns totaled nine sacks in each of the past two seasons and made the Pro Bowl last year. He has four sacks and six tackles for loss through five games this year.