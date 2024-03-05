Skip to main content

Travis Kelce's Blunt Message to Cowboys After Dallas Identified 'Red Flag' Before 2013 NFL Draft

In this story:

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce seems to believe that he could've been a Cowboy had he not botched a pre-draft interview with the Dallas franchise in 2013. 

On a recent episode of the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast, Travis admitted to having a few 'bad interviews' at the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine. 

One such interview happened to be with the Cowboys who, according to Travis, were 'concerned' about a major 'red flag.' 

"At the combine, I had some bad interviews," Kelce said. "The Cowboys, they were kinda pressing me about having this red flag of missing a year, smoking weed... It ended really fast. 

"I basically just said, 'If you guys think I'm going to be that kind of guy, or you're questioning if I'm still that person after everything that I've battled through to get to where I am now, from missing a season, then you guys probably go somewhere else. And pick somebody else.' That is exactly what they did." 

The Cowboys ultimately passed on Kelce twice during the 2013 NFL Draft, selecting center Travis Frederick with their first-round pick and TE Gavin Escobar with their second-round selection. 

By the time Dallas' third pick came around, Kelce had already been taken by the Chiefs. 

Wild. 

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on the field after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on the field after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

(Purchase the Athlon Sports 2024 NFL Draft Guide here. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, download the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

2024 NFL Draft Preview Guide
Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Recording artist Taylor Swift
Entertainment

Cameras Caught Taylor Swift’s Perfect Reaction to Moment in Chiefs-Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Article

Video Shows Tank Dell Leaving Chiefs Stadium In Ambulance

Tank Dell (3)
Article

Texans Send Message To Tank Dell After Gruesome Knee Injury

Recording artist Taylor Swift (left) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (right).
Article

Travis Kelce Spent More Than Taylor Swift On Outfit For Chiefs Game

andrew thomas blake cashman
Article

Andrew Thomas Gives Update on Injury Rehab

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Dallas won 20-17.
Article

Steelers Inactives Announce vs. Ravens

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.