Travis Kelce's Blunt Message to Cowboys After Dallas Identified 'Red Flag' Before 2013 NFL Draft

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce seems to believe that he could've been a Cowboy had he not botched a pre-draft interview with the Dallas franchise in 2013.

On a recent episode of the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast, Travis admitted to having a few 'bad interviews' at the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine.

One such interview happened to be with the Cowboys who, according to Travis, were 'concerned' about a major 'red flag.'

"At the combine, I had some bad interviews," Kelce said. "The Cowboys, they were kinda pressing me about having this red flag of missing a year, smoking weed... It ended really fast.

"I basically just said, 'If you guys think I'm going to be that kind of guy, or you're questioning if I'm still that person after everything that I've battled through to get to where I am now, from missing a season, then you guys probably go somewhere else. And pick somebody else.' That is exactly what they did."

The Cowboys ultimately passed on Kelce twice during the 2013 NFL Draft, selecting center Travis Frederick with their first-round pick and TE Gavin Escobar with their second-round selection.

By the time Dallas' third pick came around, Kelce had already been taken by the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on the field after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

