Travis Kelce Reportedly Receives Positive Injury News On Sunday Morning

Patrick Mahomes' go-to target is expected to be available for Sunday's AFC Championship game.

Travis Kelce was deemed questionable to play on Friday with a back injury, but NFL Network's Jesse Palmer said Kelce should be good to go on Sunday after suffering from back spasms on Thursday and Friday.

Palmer added that Mahomes' high ankle sprain progressed "better than expected" but that he won't be fully healthy come game time.

Kelce practiced in full on Friday and Saturday's walkthrough went well, Palmer reported.

In the divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kelce caught in a season-high 14 catches for 98 yards. The 33-year-old led Kansas City pass catchers with 1,338 receiving yards in the regular season.

The Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Chiefs lost three-straight times to the Bengals, including the 2021 AFC Championship, when the Bengals won 27-24 in overtime.

AthlonSports predicts ano close 27-24 match in the AFC Championship, with Joe Burrow and the Bengals prevailing once more.

The AFC Championship kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.