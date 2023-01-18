Trevor Lawrence Reveals He Audibled Critical Play During Chargers-Jaguars

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence revealed that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s playoff victory over the Los Angeles Chargers was not the original play call.

After scoring a touchdown that brought them within four points, the Jaguars went for the two-point conversion with about five-and-a-half minutes left to play. Lawrence successfully converted the attempt with a rush and reach up the middle to close the gap 30-28. A field goal by Riley Patterson as time ran out won it for Jacksonville.

But back to that two-point play.

Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he knew he could lunge the ball forward and over the goal line before anyone could get to him based on how the Chargers defense lined up. So that's what he did, even though it wasn't what the coaches called.

The Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit to advance to the AFC Divisional Round. Lawrence followed four first-half interceptions with four touchdown passes to deliver the largest comeback in franchise history and the third-largest in playoff history.

As a starting quarterback, Lawrence hasn't lost a game on Saturday. The 23-year-old is 37-0 on Saturdays, but that record is in jeopardy as the Jaguars head to Kansas City to take on the No. 1 seeded Chiefs — who are 8.5 point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook — on... you guessed it... Saturday.