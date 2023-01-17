Trevor Lawrence Reveals His Go-To Waffle House Order

How does a 6-foot-6, 213-pound quarterback refuel after a record-setting Wild Card Round comeback?

At Waffle House, with a table full of carbohydrates.

After coming back from a 27-point deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers and punching their ticket to the AFC Divisional Round, some Jacksonville Jaguars players gathered for a celebratory dinner at Waffle House in Jacksonville Beach.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a now-known Waffle House enthusiast, has his order down pat.

He ordered a Texas bacon cheesesteak, hash browns with cheese and pecan waffles. The outing was inspired by teammates Brandon Scherff and E.J. Perry, who told Lawrence they had never been to Waffle House.

Lawrence said he'll sometimes order the all-star special, which, according to the Waffle House website, is two scrambled eggs with toast and jelly; a choice of grits, hash browns or tomatoes; a choice of bacon, sausage or ham; and a waffle, totaling about 1,050 calories.

"It depends on how I'm feeling," Lawrence said.

Lawrence, his wife Marissa and several other players hung out at Waffle House for about an hour and took pictures with staff before leaving.

They may have unknowingly created the NFL's newest and most popular playoff victory tradition in the process.