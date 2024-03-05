Troy Aikman Sends Clear Message About Dak Prescott's Future with the Cowboys

After a disappointing playoff exit for the Cowboys, speculation about Dak Prescott's future in Dallas has emerged.

Despite a lackluster performance in the Wild Card Round loss to the Green Bay Packers, resulting in critical turnovers, Prescott's tenure with the Cowboys seems secure according to franchise icon Troy Aikman.

Speaking at a charity event in Dallas, Aikman expressed confidence in Prescott's future with the organization, countering calls for a change at the quarterback position.

"I don't,"Aikman said. "I don't think it is. … They've got to do this deal, don't they? They've got to free up some money, so he'll be here a little while longer, and he should be. He's proven he can play at a high level.

"I know they've come up short as a team the last few years, but he's been a great player in this league and his best years are ahead of him."

Receiving an endorsement from a Cowboys legend like Troy Aikman speaks volumes about Dak Prescott's future with the team.

It's clear that Prescott is poised to remain the quarterback for the Cowboys for the foreseeable future.