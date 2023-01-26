Two Key 49ers Players Miss Practice Thursday

The San Francisco 49ers will need to be at 100 percent to knock off Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Which is why today's report from Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network likely gave pause to Niners fans.

Ruiz tweeted, "Kyle Shanahan says Christian McCaffrey (calf) & Elijah Mitchell (groin) won’t practice again today. Deebo Samuel (ankle) and Charles Omenihu (oblique) will be limited."

It seems overwhelmingly likely the Niners will have one, if not both of McCaffrey and Mitchell available for Sunday's matchup. But if their injuries are enough to severely limit them, the team would become almost entirely reliant on Brock Purdy's aerial attack.

The Eagles defense ranked first in the NFL against the pass during the regular season but ninth against the run.

For what it's worth, McCaffrey didn't sound bothered in the slightest about the risk his injury poses. He flatly told Ruiz there was a zero percent chance his calf would keep him off the field against Philadelphia.

We know McCaffrey isn't concerned, and it doesn't appear coach Kyle Shanahan is either. Fans can gather from his response on the matter that McCaffrey and Mitchell missed practice for precautionary reasons as opposed to injury setbacks.

"Shanahan said nothing has really changed with McCaffrey or Mitchell," Matt Maiocco of NBC tweeted. "He said he has the same concerns today that he had yesterday."



The Eagles and 49ers are set to kick off at 3 p.m. Sunday.