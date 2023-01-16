USC Star Jordan Addison Announces Decision On His Football Future

USC WR Jordan Addison. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Addison is NFL bound, the star receiver announced via Instagram on Monday. His decision is a long-awaited one after he opted out of the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.

Addison spent his first two seasons at Pitt before transferring to USC in 2022. The 6-foot, 175-pound receiver won the 2021 Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's best receiver, catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Panthers. He also was named to the 2021 All-American first team and All-ACC first team.

"To all my Pitt boys and my West coast men thank you for making this journey memorable forever," Addison wrote. "See you on Sundays."

At USC, Addison had 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns this season, leading the team in all three categories. Despite missing two games, he was named to the First-Team All-Pac 12.

Addison started eight games as a true freshman in 2020, recording 60 receptions for 666 yards and finishing as the runner-up for ACC Rookie of the Year.

ESPN lists Addison as the No. 2 wide receiver prospect and the No. 14 overall prospect. The network's latest mock draft predicts Addison will be drafted 22nd-overall by the New York Giants. The G-Men's wide receiver room combined for 11.5 yards per catch this season, which ranked 26th in the NFL. Addison averaged 14.8 yards per catch in 2022 and 15.9 in 2021.

Addison is a nuanced route runner who can play both outside and in the slot. He'd be a much-welcomed addition to the Giants, who lack depth at receiver.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins April 27.