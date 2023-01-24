Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career

Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field.

Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills.

And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ready to transition to the next phase of his career.

Schefter's tweet read, "Giants’ backup QB Davis Webb, who was offered Buffalo’s QB coach job last off-season, has expressed interest in starting the transition from player to coach. After securing his first NFL start this season, Webb will consider making the jump to coaching for the right opportunity."

It would be a difficult job for Webb to leave behind his playing career, particularly at just 28 and having been a third-round draft choice just six years ago.

But Webb has surely soaked up a wealth of knowledge on the sidelines, backing up experienced quarterbacks such as Eli Manning and Josh McCown.

As Schefter alluded to in his tweet, if Webb retires from the game he'll get to do so on a high note. Davis drew his first career start this year against the Philadelphia Eagles and put a pair of touchdowns on the board- one rushing, and the other passing.