Video: Anita Baker Sings National Anthem Ahead Of 49ers-Eagles

The NFC Championship between the 49ers and Eagles is officially underway.

The game's winner will advance to the Super Bowl where it will play the winner of Bengals-Chiefs.

Before Sunday's NFC Championship Game began, Detroit legend Anita Baker sang the national anthem.

Take a look.

"Detroit legend Anita Baker singing the national anthem at the NFC Championship in Philadelphia," said Brad Galli.

Her performance is garnering plenty of reactions on Twitter this Sunday afternoon.

"Please nobody ask me how Anita Baker did on the National Anthem because I don’t want to lie," said Iconic.

“The the truth about Anita Baker’s national anthem," Cody Williams said.

"Jalen Hurts gets his wish Grammy Award winner Anita Baker will sing the national anthem Sunday at the Linc Jalen is a huge fan of Anita and listens to her after games and listened to her this week," John Clark said.

Catch the 49ers-Eagles game on FOX.