Video: Christian McCaffrey's Remarkable Touchdown Run Goes Viral
Christian McCaffrey doesn't care who's playing quarterback for the 49ers today. He wants to go to the Super Bowl.
The NFL veteran just broke multiple tackles en route to a sensational touchdown run vs. the Eagles this Sunday afternoon.
McCaffrey put the team on his back to tie the Eagles at seven in this wild NFC Championship Game.
Take a look.
That's the kind of bully ball the Niners play. Christian McCaffrey was the perfect trade-deadline acquisition.
Can the 49ers continue to lean on McCaffrey with Brock Purdy currently out of the game with an injury?
Tune into FOX to catch the 49ers-Eagles game. A trip to the Super Bowl is on the line.