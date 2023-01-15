Video: Dolphins Player's Wife's Reaction To First Career TD Goes Viral

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's wild-card battle between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills featured a milestone touchdown.

Early in the third quarter, Bills QB Josh Allen committed a costly fumble. Fourth-year defensive tackle Zach Sieler scooped up the ball and found the end zone for his first career touchdown.

In a wholesome social media post, Zach's wife, Hannah, couldn't contain her excitement at the occasion.

In a caption appropriately posted with all-caps, Hannah wrote, "ALL IM SAYING IS [Zach Sieler] PROMISED ME I WOULD GET THE GAME BALL IF HE EVER SCORED A TOUCHDOWN."

And in her accompanying video, Sieler exclaimed "Let's go Zach!"

Zach appeared to relish the moment as much as Hannah did, celebrating emphatically with teammate Christian Wilkins in the end zone.

It was a wonderful moment made all the more enjoyable by a cameo appearance from Eric Rowe's wife, Vanessa. As many pointed out on social media, Vanessa's excitement was on par with that of Dolphins fans.