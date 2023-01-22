Video: Jerry Jones Gives Brett Maher Pep Talk Before Cowboys-49ers

Brett Maher's kicking woes were an unfortunate subplot of the Dallas Cowboys' wild-card rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Connecting on just 1-of-5 extra point attempts, Maher's job security was called into question prior to today's divisional round showdown.

But Maher remained on the roster, and even received a pep talk from the most powerful voice in the Cowboys organization: Jerry Jones.

As Danny Kanell's caption implies, there's more than meets the eye to this turn of events.

It wouldn't have been out of the ordinary for a powerful figure such as Jones to speak with Maher and attempt to soothe his nerves. But apparently Jones only did so after Brett displayed erratic form in his pregame warm-ups.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic broke down today's unusual sequence of events.

That's right, Maher's kicking was concerning enough to Jones that he walked onto the field to talk things over with Maher. If it serves as a silver lining, however, it appears Jerry's words had a positive impact. "Made his next 3. Power of Jerry," Kawakami tweeted after the discussion.

Perhaps Maher will share what Jerry's words of wisdom were after the game. That implies, however, that Dallas is able to pass the stern test of the San Francisco 49ers this afternoon.