Video: Joe Burrow Had 4-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes Following Sunday's Game

Joe Burrow's Super Bowl aspirations came crashing down in the AFC Championship thanks to Patrick Mahomes' late-game heroics.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback isn't holding a grudge, though.

During their postgame handshake on Sunday, Burrow told Mahomes to go and win the Super Bowl.

"Go win it now," Burrow told Mahomes.

Take a look:

That's a pretty cool moment between two fast-rising NFL legends, especially considering Joe Burrow was just moments removed from losing the AFC Championship.

Now can Patrick Mahomes hold up his end of the bargain?

The Chiefs quarterback gets two weeks to get healed up in time for the Super Bowl where Kansas City will face a ferocious Eagles team.

Philadelphia is a monster in the trenches and will no doubt come after Mahomes early and often.

The Chiefs will need a sensational performance from their franchise quarterback to win their second Super Bowl in four years.